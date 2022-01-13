Happy New Year!
It is great to see our students and staff back to school this week. The spring semester is underway as we begin the third nine weeks for this school year.
Athens City Schools will be offering a family engagement seminar on Thursday, Jan. 13. The seminar will focus on Social Emotional Learning tips that can be used beyond the school day.
Tina Jenkins, behavioral specialist, will be providing the training at the administration office located at 943 Crestway Drive.
The training is offered at noon and again at 5:30 p.m. All parents and caregivers are invited to attend.
As we begin 2022, it is a perfect time to set some self-care, health and fitness goals for our families. It is a great time to try a new food or recipe, spend more time with family, go outdoors on a scavenger hunt, set aside a time to play some board games, work on getting organized or learn a new hobby.
Athens City Schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of M.L. King Holiday. Kids Connection will also be closed.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the family engagement coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlo fland@athensk8.net
(0) comments
