Last week we announced the blended preschool classroom to begin at Riceville Elementary School districtwide.
This program will have a structured teaching environment where students with disabilities and peer models learn together in a classroom. The McMinn County Schools Blended Preschool Program is a high-quality program that offers preschoolers, with and without disabilities, challenging experiences through a language-rich curriculum.
In addition to participation in a high-quality, language-rich classroom with a recognized and vetted early childhood curriculum, there are many benefits to including typically developing peers and students with disabilities. Below are just a few of the benefits:
• Typically developing children can show positive developmental, social, and attitudinal outcomes from inclusive experiences.
• They can demonstrate greater compassion and empathy.
• They have a more positive perception of children with disabilities.
• They can develop a better understanding of diversity and disability.
• There are more opportunities for individualized learning that supports developmental growth.
• There are benefits from working with developmental specialists who can identify and address student needs that may otherwise not be identified.
Blended Pre-K school hours begin at 7:45 a.m. and end at 1:45 p.m. Scheduled times for breakfast and lunch will be a part of the child’s daily routine. Parents of peer models are responsible for transportation to and from the program. All students should be picked up at the designated time.
Guidelines for the Blended Preschool Program:
• Regular attendance is expected.
• Parents must have their children at the program on time and pick them up at the designated time.
• A registration packet should be completed immediately upon acceptance as a peer model.
• The Tennessee Health Record form is required for all children documenting their immunization history.
• Proof of McMinn County residency is required, and children should be zoned to attend a McMinn County School District school.
Last week our elementary students enjoyed farm-raised sausage from the McMinn Central FFA school livestock facilities. Students said that the Farm to School fresh sausage biscuits were the best they have ever eaten. Thank you, FFA, and everyone involved in this project!
This weekend we have CHS graduation Friday night at 7 p.m. and McMinn County High School at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning. Congratulations to our seniors and best of luck with your future endeavors!
Parent, family, and community involvement is important for every child’s success. As we plan for the 2023-2024 systemwide family engagement programs, feel free to contact me at adahle@mcminnschools.com or 423-745-1612, ext. 1318, with any suggestions for districtwide parent event ideas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.