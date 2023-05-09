McMinn County Schools would like to announce the Blended Pre-K Program is available at Riceville Elementary School.
This classroom is an inclusive/blended education class for ages 3-5. Up to eight peer models will be accepted into the program to serve as peer helpers and models to students with disabilities. The blended preschool classroom is a structured teaching environment where students with disabilities and peer models learn together in a classroom.
The McMinn County Schools Blended Preschool Program is a high-quality program that offers preschoolers, with and without disabilities, challenging experiences through a language-rich curriculum. The blended pre-K classroom will follow the adopted pre-K curriculum that will focus on whole child development. The peer model application process is not intended for students identified with having an educational disability.
To be accepted as a peer model, the following criteria must be met:
• Children must be at least three years of age, but not yet six, by Aug. 15 of the enrolling school year. Children who are six by Aug. 15 of the enrolling school year are required to enroll in kindergarten and are therefore ineligible for the Blended Preschool Program
• As a peer model, children should be easily understood in order to model appropriate speech and language.
• Children should demonstrate consistently excellent and appropriate behavior as well as developmentally-appropriate social interactions.
• Children should be completely toilet trained to be considered as a peer model.
If you would like to pursue a slot as a peer model for the 2023-24 school year, please complete the application and return to Patti Rogers (progers@mcminnschools.com) or Julie Goodin (jugoodin@mcminnschools.com) at the McMinn Center for Educational Excellence, located at 3 S. Hill Street in Athens, by July 15. If you have any questions, please contact Patti Rogers or Julie Goodin at 423-745-1612.
Applications completed and returned by July 15 will be considered for the 2023-24 school year.
McMinn County Schools has appointed Mrs. Mindy Casteel as principal of Mountain View Elementary School beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Mrs. Casteel has faithfully served as assistant principal at Central High School for the past five years and has exhibited excellent leadership qualities. Before serving as assistant principal, she taught in both high school and middle school, with much of her classroom experience at the elementary level. Mrs. Casteel will bring strong leadership qualities to Mountain View, including her love for students.
For more information on Family Engagement and how you can help our families and students, you may contact Angie Dahle at 423-745-1612.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.