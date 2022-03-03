Today we celebrate Read Across America Day.
Read Across America Day is the nation’s largest reading event and the birthday of Dr. Suess. It is also a reminder of the importance of reading with your child. Plan a visit to one of the Let’s Read 20 little libraries that are located across McMinn County to pick out new books to read with your child.
Pre-K registration packets for the 2022-2023 school year are now available to be picked up at any school office or the Administration Building. For questions, please call 745-1516.
Athens City Schools Coordinated School Health will be hosting the annual March Fitness Marathon during the month of March. Students and staff are encouraged to track 26.2 miles (marathon) of walking, running, or jogging during the month of March. It is a fun way to stay active and enjoy some time outdoors with your family.
The Athens City School Board will meet on Monday, March 7, for the regular March school board meeting. It begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Administration Building. The meeting will also be streamed live on the Athens City Schools Facebook page.
As always, enjoy a great week and weekend by staying healthy and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.