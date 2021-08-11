Each school year, Food City’s School Bucks program provides $700,000 in contributions to more than 1,000 participating area schools.
Food City is currently in the process of mailing contribution checks from their 2020-2021 School Bucks program to participating schools.
“It goes without saying that the past year has certainly been one like no other. Most of our area schools have incurred significant expenses due to COVID-19 and need additional support. We’re pleased to be distributing $700,000 in contributions at a time when they need it most,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
The 2021-2022 School Bucks program will begin Sept. 1 and continue through May 10, 2022. For every $1 a person spends using their Food City ValuCard, they will receive one School Buck point.
To have those points credited to a specific school, visit foodcity.com/schoobucks to link the Food City ValuCard to the preferred school. Food City has once again pledged $700,000 for the current school year.
School allocations are based upon the percentage of customer purchases assigned to each school and schools can monitor their progress online at foodcity.com
“Food City is committed to supporting the education of our youth,” said Smith. “Since the program’s inception, we’ve awarded over $20 million in much-needed educational equipment and tools to more than 1,000 participating area schools.”
For more information about Food City School Bucks Challenge, people can contact their local school, visit foodcity.com or contact Food City School Bucks Coordinator Lisa Johnson at 1-800-232-0174.
