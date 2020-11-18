McMinn County SchoolsEvery school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.

In addition to the meals, every school sells USDA approved items that may be purchased by students.

Elementary schoolsStudents may choose the hot entrée listed or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese, crackers and additional fruit and vegetable items from the line.

Monday — Chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, roll

Tuesday — Stuffed crust pizza, leafy green salad, seasoned corn

Wednesday — No school

Thursday — Happy Thanksgiving

Friday — No school

McMinn Central High SchoolStudents may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, and assorted a la carte items for purchase.

Monday — Chicken drumstick, creamed potatoes, green beans, baked roll

Tuesday — Chicken noodle soup, grilled cheese sandwich, veggie pickups

Wednesday — No school

Thursday — Happy Thanksgiving

Friday — No school

McMinn County High SchoolStudents may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, and assorted a la carte items for purchase.

Monday — Chicken drumstick, creamed potatoes, green beans, baked roll

Tuesday — Chicken noodle soup, grilled cheese sandwich, veggie pickups

Wednesday — No school

Thursday — Happy Thanksgiving

Friday — No school

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

