The Ingleside Elementary School Walk-a-Thon is this Thursday, April 14. It will be a fun day celebrating Ingleside through the decades. Parents and grandparents are invited to attend and cheer on your students.
Also on Thursday, April 14, Athens City Schools students and staff will Purple Up: For Military Families. It is a time to wear purple to show our support for military families. Be sure to visit our social media pages to see pictures of our Purple Up day.
The beautiful spring weather is a reminder to all of us to enjoy time outdoors. It is a great time to take a nature walk or ride your bike as a family. Be sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water daily.
Athens City Schools will be closed on Friday, April 15, in observance of the Good Friday holiday. Kids Connection will also be closed. Students and staff will return back to class on Monday, April 18.
We hope everyone has a safe, healthy, and enjoyable long weekend.
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.