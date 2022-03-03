The following students with ties to this area were named to the Tennessee Technological University dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
To be included on the dean’s list, students must attend the university full time and earn a grade point average of at least 3.1 on a 4.0 scale.
• McMinn County: Carl M. Balaban, Chloe M. Beasley, Dylan R. Browder, Merrell Grace Burroughs, Stephen W. Clark, Christian Aaron Eaves, Emma J. Gunnells, Caroline E. Jaquish, Lane T. Miller, Dustin D. Pitcock, Kaitlyn Marie Smith, Janelle Z. Thomas, Landon Giles Wilson, Francys D. Wolford
• Meigs County: Brantley R. Baker, Logan M. Ball, Earnest J. Boshears, Ashley T. Clark, Avery Rhys Kerley, Colten Ronald Moon, Alexis K. Newman-Millard, James A. Swafford
The following students with ties to this area earned degrees from Tennessee Technological University in the fall 2021 semester.
• McMinn County: Daulio Ferreiras, Henry P. Hammonds, Jennifer Michelle Mayfield, Zachary T. Sitzler
• Meigs County: Logan M. Ball
The following students with ties to this area were named to the dean’s list at Belmont University for the fall 2021 semester: Maggie Montgomery of Athens, and Cassidy Hegland of Ten Mile.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Adam Brian Rothenberg of Athens was among the students who received degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin during fall commencement ceremonies held Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, 2021.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UT Martin hosted three in-person commencements to promote safety for graduates and their families while recognizing the class of fall 2021’s accomplishments.
The following students with ties to this area were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of 2021 at Lincoln Memorial University (LMU): McKinley Burns of Calhoun, and Kiley Spradlin of Sweetwater.
To be placed on the dean’s list, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Brianna Riley of Athens was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law.
Riley was honored for achieving a grade point average of 3.4 or above while carrying at least a nine-credit-hour course load. A total of 77 LMU law students were recognized for their academic achievements during the fall semester.
The following students with ties to this area earned degrees in the fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 10, 2021, from Austin Peay State University: Diona Brooks of Athens, and Heather Brown of Athens.
Terry Wilburn of Athens earned a degree from Western Governors University during commencement ceremonies.
On Saturday, Jan. 29, Wilburn participated in WGU’s virtual commencement ceremony and received his Bachelor of Science in Business/IT Management.
“Our students are incredibly hardworking and dedicated, which makes watching graduates like Terry accept their degrees a special experience for all WGU’s staff, students, and families,” said Kimberly K. Estep, Vice President of WGU’s Southeast Region. “Many WGU students are juggling family and work commitments while completing their degree program, making this accomplishment even more notable.”
The following students with ties to this area were named to the dean’s list at the University of the South for the fall 2021 term: Grace Elizabeth Cox of Athens, daughter of Charles B. Cox and Ashley Walker of Athens; Samuel McDonald of Athens, son of Carolyn and William P. McDonald of Athens; and Kallysta Erickson of Decatur, daughter of Connie and William L. Erickson of Decatur.
To earn a place on the dean’s list, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale.
And You Clothed Me, a Freed-Hardeman University student-led nonprofit, held its first event in late-January offering free clothing to individuals in need.
David Key of Athens served as secretary for the organization. Key is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Music.
The idea for the organization began when Casey Jackson was taking an honors course in Leadership Service and Philanthropy during the spring 2020 semester. Jackson wrote a business plan for the organization after changing her major from nursing to education.
Organizers opened up donations in August 2021 and garnered approximately 1,000 pieces of clothing for the January giveaway event.
“We’ll have giveaways like this as often as we can, at least twice a semester,” Jackson said. “One event for cold weather clothing and a second event for warm weather clothing.”
The clothing events are open to everyone and individuals can take as much as they want with no questions asked, she added. Nearly all of the inventory was selected following the giveaway event.
And You Clothed Me has held a few fundraisers during the 2021-22 academic year, including a raffle, bake sale and benefit concert.
The University of Tennessee at Knoxville has announced that the following students with ties to this area were named to its fall 2021 Dean’s List.
To qualify, an undergraduate student must earn a term grade point average of 3.80 to 4.00 (summa cum laude), 3.65 to 3.79 (magna cum laude), or 3.50 to 3.64 (cum laude). Students must complete at least 12 credit hours to be eligible.
McMinn County: Walter J. Alexander of Decatur (Magna Cum Laude); Ashton K. Armstrong of Athens (Cum Laude); Adison M. Baker of Englewood (Summa Cum Laude); Natalie E. Ballinger of Athens (Summa Cum Laude); Morgan D. Blevins of Athens (Cum Laude); Julianne F. Carter of Athens (Summa Cum Laude); Jocelyn M. Castro of Athens (Summa Cum Laude); Dylan A. Cothern of Niota (Summa Cum Laude); Anna G. Cunningham of Athens (Summa Cum Laude); Noah W. Dahle of Englewood (Magna Cum Laude); Jazmine P. Ervin of Athens (Magna Cum Laude); Faith D. Gilmore of Sweetwater (Magna Cum Laude); Kami B. Harmon of Athens (Magna Cum Laude); Alexis S. Hudson of Athens (Magna Cum Laude); Nathan R. Jones of Niota (Summa Cum Laude); Jason L. Kennedy of Athens (Summa Cum Laude); Emma-Claire Kovach of Athens (Cum Laude); Gabriel M. Kovach of Athens (Magna Cum Laude); Eldon Lu of Riceville (Summa Cum Laude); Gordon D. Mckeehan of Athens (Summa Cum Laude); Alay J. Mistry of Athens (Summa Cum Laude); Tyler P. Morris of Athens (Summa Cum Laude); Lauren G. Pate of Etowah (Magna Cum Laude); Charles W. Pope of Athens (Magna Cum Laude); Samantha R. Pritchett of Athens (Summa Cum Laude); Ashley R. Rogers of Athens (Summa Cum Laude); Jasmine M. Russell of Calhoun (Cum Laude); Elizabeth J. Sample of Etowah (Summa Cum Laude); Brandon T. Solsbee of Etowah (Cum Laude); Connor M. Solsbee of Etowah (Summa Cum Laude); Ashlyn T. Songer of Athens (Summa Cum Laude); Jean-Pierre Vasquez of Athens (Summa Cum Laude); Samantha N. Wathen of Englewood (Summa Cum Laude); Tullie White of Niota (Magna Cum Laude); and Kristina N. Wilson of Athens (Summa Cum Laude).
Meigs County: Azia O. Compton of Decatur (Cum Laude); Pacey A. Davis of Decatur (Cum Laude); Robert J. Davis of Decatur (Summa Cum Laude); Naylen B. Mckenzie of Decatur (Magna Cum Laude); Fredrick J. Melhorn of Ten Mile (Summa Cum Laude); and Ashley J. Tomlinson of Decatur (Summa Cum Laude).
