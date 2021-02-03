McMinn County Schools

Feb. 8-12

Every school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.

In addition to the meals, every school sells USDA approved items that may be purchased by the student.

Elementary schools

Students may choose the hot entrée listed or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese, crackers and additional fruit and vegetable items from the line.

Monday — Chicken nuggets, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, roll

Tuesday — Hamburger on bun, fresh trimmings, baked fries, baked beans

Wednesday — no in-person school

Thursday — Taco soup, tortilla chips, salsa, veggie pickups, apple with caramel

Friday — Cheese pizza square, fresh leafy green salad, seasoned corn

McMinn Central

High School

Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, and assorted a la carte items for purchase.

Monday — Chicken drumstick, glazed carrots, green beans, cole slaw, baked roll

Tuesday — Taco soup, grilled cheese sandwich, salsa, veggie cups

Wednesday — no in-person school

Thursday — Buffalo chicken nachos, salsa, glazed carrots, refried beans, chocolate chip cookie

Friday — Chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, baby carrots cups, baked roll

McMinn County High School

Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, and assorted a la carte items for purchase.

Monday — Chicken drumstick, glazed carrots, green beans, cole slaw, baked roll

Tuesday — Taco soup, grilled cheese sandwich, salsa, veggie cups

Wednesday — no in-person school

Thursday — Buffalo chicken nachos, salsa, glazed carrots, refried beans, chocolate chip cookie

Friday — Chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, baby carrots cups, baked roll

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

