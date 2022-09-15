The Tennessee Department of Education recently announced Athens City Schools as an Exemplary School District for the 2021-22 school year.
Westside School was also named a Reward School for the 2021-22 school year. We are so proud of these great accomplishments and thank our staff, students, and parents for all your support.
Mrs. Kristine Walden, City Park principal, has been selected by the Tennessee Department of Education as a finalist for the Tennessee Principal of the Year award. She is one of the nine finalists in the state. The state will announce the winner of the Principal of the Year award later this fall.
The Athens City School Board will meet for the September meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be located at the Administration Building. The meeting will also be streamed live on our Athens City Facebook page.
The fall-like weather is a great time for students and staff to visit Athens City Schools Camp Oo-Tah-Nee-Noh-Chee. North City fourth grade classes will visit camp on Monday, Sept. 19, and Tuesday, Sept. 20. Westside fourth grade will visit camp on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and Friday, Sept. 23. Students will be able to enjoy the outdoor educational activities such as outdoor art, boating, fishing, and archery. Spending time at camp is always a favorite for our students and staff!
The Ingleside family engagement committee will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at noon. It is also the kickoff for the Moon Pie fundraiser.
Athens City Middle will have fall picture retakes on Wednesday, Sept. 21. This will also include fall sports pictures.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
