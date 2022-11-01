Angela Brown, a second-grade teacher at City Park School, and Tara Comerford, a third-grade teacher at Westside School, have been named to the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation’s (GELF) 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council - a group of 28 educators from rural, urban, and suburban communities across Tennessee who will help GELF determine the resources to best meet the needs of students statewide.
With only 35% of Tennessee third graders able to read proficiently, GELF’s Educator Advisory Council serves as a consulting body for the foundation’s early literacy initiatives, including its statewide K-3 Home Library program that mailed books to more than 160,000 students and teachers in summer 2022.
Twenty-eight Tennessee educators were selected from 60-plus applicants to serve on the 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council, representing 19 school districts in all three regions of the state and three charter schools in Memphis and Nashville. GELF launched the Educator Advisory Council (EAC) in 2021 to strengthen its early literacy initiatives by gaining the insight and perspectives of educators statewide.
“Educators are crucial to a child’s journey, inspiring our children’s dreams and shaping their futures,” said James Pond, GELF president. “Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation is honored to work with them, listen to them, and learn from them to best meet students and families where they are with the resources they need to build lifelong learners. Together, we will work to strengthen early literacy in Tennessee, one program, one family, one child at a time.”
“I am overwhelmed with joy to have been selected for this year’s Educator Advisory Council. I know the positive impact reading has on children to help them succeed. Therefore, it’s like a pathway for developing that love,” said Brown. “I am passionate about reading to and with my students in the classroom, as if it were an endless adventure. In turn, having them read to me is priceless and warms my heart in so many ways! So, this unique opportunity to participate in the selection of books for the children across the state of Tennessee to build their library at home is an honor that I am extremely grateful for.”
“It was such a pleasure to spend time with likeminded educators, as we shared our books and our students with each other,” said Comerford. “It was so fulfilling to see my students, as well as my own child, receive the books I had handpicked for them. To see them immerse themselves in books I was fortunate enough to play a small part in makes me excited to be a part of EAC again this year.”
“Athens City Schools celebrate Angela Brown and Tara Comerford for being selected as members of the Educator Advisory Council. They are tremendous teachers and leaders and know the importance of early childhood literacy. Students in Athens City look forward to receiving the books again this summer,” stated an ACS news release.
Led by an Executive Team, the primary responsibility of the EAC is to select the books and curate the literacy resources that students and teachers statewide will be mailed through GELF’s K-3 Home Library program in Summer 2023. Through its K-3 Home Library program, GELF collaborates with Scholastic to mail high-quality, age-appropriate books to kindergarten through third grade students and teachers over the summer to combat learning loss and support student learning in the home.
Third grade reading proficiency is the benchmark where children transition from “learning to read” to “reading to learn” and is a key indicator for a child’s future educational success and workforce readiness.
Research shows that two to three months of reading proficiency is lost for students who do not read over the summer. However, reading four to six books over the summer can stop or even reverse summer slide. Placing books directly into children’s homes combats learning loss, and the presence of a home library increases children’s academic success, vocabulary development, attention span, and job attainment.
In summer 2022, GELF’s K-3 Home Library program mailed 970,000 books to the homes of 162,000 rising first and second grade students and teachers across Tennessee, marking the expansion of the first statewide roll-out of an at-home book delivery program for K-3 students across the U.S. In summer 2023, GELF plans to expand this program to serve rising third grade students statewide and rising kindergarten students in pilot areas of the state, bridging the gap between its Birth-5 Book Delivery program in partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. This expansion will give Tennessee children the opportunity to receive free books from birth to third grade.
The EAC helps direct GELF’s K-3 programming decisions aimed at meeting students and families where they are with the resources they need to strengthen early literacy and combat learning loss statewide.
The 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council represents 17 K-3 teachers, a director of schools, two library media specialists, three literacy specialists, and six additional school district leaders.
The EAC application will next open in spring 2023 with announcements made in mid-summer. Members are asked to serve for a one-year term.
For more information on GELF and the Educator Advisory Council, visit governorsfoundation.org
