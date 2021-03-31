Athens City School Board members are meeting today for their spring retreat.
It is always a great time for our school board, director of schools and supervisors to share in the great happenings at Athens City School. We appreciate our school board for their dedication in serving the students, staff and community.
Pre-K registration packets for the 2021-2022 school year are now available to pick up at any of the Athens City schools or administration office and return them by April 6. The packet should be completed and returned by April 5.
A child entering Pre-K must be four years old on or before Aug. 15.
Please mark your calendar that on Friday, April 9 the Pre-K and Kindergarten for 2021-2022 school year will be held at City Park and Ingleside. If you have questions regarding registration, contact 745-2863.
Athens City Schools will be closed on Friday, April 2 in observance of Good Friday holiday. Kids Connection will also be closed.
We hope everyone has a safe, healthy and enjoyable long weekend.
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.