Congratulations to Mr. Robert Greene, Athens City Schools Director of Schools, who has been named Southeast Tennessee Superintendent of the Year. We are so honored to have Mr. Greene as our director. His passion and dedication are so appreciated by all students, staff, and families of ACS. He is always a strong advocate in providing the best quality education to all students.
May is here, which means the end of this school year is quickly approaching. This week we are celebrating Staff Appreciation Week for all of our Athens City Schools staff. Please be sure to let the staff of Athens City Schools know how much you appreciate them.
The schools are busy with end-of-year activities. Athens City Middle School is on a sixth grade field trip today.
The schools will be visiting Camp Oo-Tah-Nee-Noh-Chee over the next few weeks.
Westside Elementary School will be having Swim Days at the YMCA.
On Friday, Ingleside Elementary School will have a field day/fun day and Westside will be having a talent show at 1:30 p.m.
The Athens City School Board will meet on Monday, May 8, at 4:30 p.m. at the Administration Building for the May board meeting. Please visit our Athens City Schools Facebook page to view the meeting live online.
Athens City Middle School will be having a PTO Family Night and PTO Concert on Tuesday, May 9. Current students and rising sixth graders are encouraged to attend. Athens City Middle School eighth graders will be going on a class trip on Wednesday, May 10.
Ingleside will be having the Pre-K Promotion Program on Tuesday, May 9, at 9:30 a.m.
City Park Elementary School will be having field day for kindergarten on May 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. First grade will be on May 11 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
North City Elementary School will be having Junior Achievement Day on Wednesday, May 10.
May is Asthma and Allergies Awareness Month. ACS Coordinated School Health and school nurses are working together to educate our staff, students, and families on asthma and allergies this month. Please visit the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America webpage, www.aafa.org, for helpful tips on how to improve indoor air quality and reduce allergy and asthma triggers.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
