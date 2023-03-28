School Menus Mar 28, 2023 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MCMINN COUNTY SCHOOLSEvery school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.Elementary SchoolsMonday - Roasted Chicken, Baked Fries, Broccoli with Cheese, Baked RollTuesday - Queso Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Chopped Lettuce, Refried BeansWednesday - Chicken Sandwich, Baked Fries, Fresh Trimmings, Baked BeansThursday - Pizza Sticks, Marinara Sauce, Fresh Leafy Green Salad, Seasoned CornFriday - No SchoolMcMinn County High SchoolsMonday - Roasted Chicken, Baked Fries, Broccoli with Cheese, Cucumber & Tomato, Baked RollTuesday - Super Beef Nachos, Salsa, Cheese, Chopped Lettuce, Refried BeansWednesday - Chicken Sandwich, Baked Fries, Fresh Trimmings, Baked BeansThursday - Loaded Fries with BBQ, Cheese & Bacon Bits, Leafy Green Salad, Seasoned Corn, Baked RollFriday - No School Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Food School Systems Botany Agriculture Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Etowah house fire claims two lives Monday morning Labor force grows as unemployment rate up in McMinn, Meigs Officials, students investigate cemeteries behind Prof Powers Park Eight year prison sentence the result of drug, weapon possession Meigs County's Lainey Fitzgerald verbally commits to Tennessee Tech Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
