Pre-K registration for 2022-2023 is Friday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Ingleside School.
Also, kindergarten registration for 2022-2023 school year is Friday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at both City Park and Ingleside school locations. We are excited to meet our new students and families for the 2022-2023 school year.
Ingleside first graders will be having a Sock Hop on Friday, April 8. It is always a fun event for students, staff, and families. Parents and family members are welcome to attend.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is a time for us to remember the importance of being a positive impact on the development and well-being of children, families, and communities. Visit Child Advocacy Centers of TN at www.cactn.org for more information on how to be involved and raise awareness.
As always, enjoy a great week and weekend by staying healthy and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
