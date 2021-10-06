Athens City Schools’ fall break is Oct. 11-15 and schools will be closed.
It will be a great time to enjoy the outdoors as a family by going on a walk, hike, playing games, watching movies and just making memories with your family.
Kids Connection, extended learning program, will be open on Oct. 11-14 at City Park School. We appreciate our Kids Connection staff for always providing a great program to reach out to students and families.
Kids Connection provides students with remedial and enrichment activities plus interactive ways to be involved socially, emotionally and physically. Angie Dahle, Kids Connection director, does an incredible job in directing the program in all five of our schools.
Athens City Schools will be hosting a systemwide family engagement to celebrate fall break on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 7-8:30 a.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. at City Park. Be sure to come by City Park to pick up a packet for your family at one of the convenient times scheduled.
It is also a great time to be reminded to get a flu shot. Flu shots are available at the local McMinn County Health Department, pharmacies and physician offices.
As we head into fall break, let’s be mindful of the importance of washing our hands, wearing a mask and watching our social distance. Enjoy a safe, healthy and fun fall break!
Julie Lofland is the family engagement coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.