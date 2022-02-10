Athens City Schools is celebrating National School Counselors Week Feb. 7-11.
We are so appreciative of the work our school counselors do every day for our students, staff, and families. Please share a word of appreciation and encouragement for the job they do every day at ACS.
• Athens City Middle School: Roxanne Dingess
• City Park School: Kayla Lee
• Ingleside School: Jessica Miller
• North City School: Mary Fowler
• Westside School: Leidy Newton
• System-wide Behavioral Specialist: Tina Jenkins
The week of Feb. 14-18 is Parent Teacher Conference Week. It is a great opportunity to talk with your child’s school staff on their progress this semester.
On Monday, Feb. 14, the Athens City School Board will meet for the February School Board meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Administration Building. The meeting will also be streamed live on our Facebook page.
As always, enjoy a great week and weekend by staying healthy and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
