Cleveland State Community College has finalized plans for its Spring 2021 Commencement Ceremony.
Approximately 400 degrees and certificates will be awarded during two graduation ceremonies. The first will be held on Friday, May 7, at 5:30 p.m., and the second will be held on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m., both ceremonies will be held in the L. Quentin Lane Center.
Dr. Bill Seymour, CSCC president, explained the new format: “Our graduating students made it very clear — they were not interested in another virtual graduation ceremony. They expressed two priorities. First, they wanted to walk across that stage, have their moment in the sun and receive their degree. Second, they wanted to have people they loved present.
“So, we did the best we could under the circumstances to accommodate their needs,” Seymour continued. “This is why we decided to do two ceremonies. By reducing the number of people present at one time, we felt more comfortable enforcing social distancing.”
Graduating students are currently being informed of the dual ceremony plans that are a departure from past graduations.
“I think the new format for the graduation shows how much our faculty and staff care for our students. It’ll be a great step moving forward after a difficult year with several accommodations including 100% virtual graduations in the past,” CSCC Student Senate President Samary Holguin explained. “I have only heard positive feedback from students and a sense of relief that it will be in person. For both the students and myself I think it can be seen as conquering a hard time. Through a pandemic, together, we made it to the finish line.”
For those unable to attend the Cleveland State Community College Spring 2021 Spring Commencement Ceremony, the event will be streamed live and can be viewed at mycs.cc/graduation
