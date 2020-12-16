Several students with local ties made the dean’s list at Carson-Newman University for the spring 2020 semester.
The University awards dean’s list honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.
Local students earning this honor were Jaye Harris, Jacob Shamblin and Braden Walker, all of Athens; Kaley Meadows, Allison Sliger and Matthew Stout, all of Decatur; Jordan Ring of Englewood; andEmery Peterson of Etowah.
Jacob Murphy of Athens earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting as part of the Class of 2020 at Berry College.
Several local students earned degrees from Lincoln Memorial University at the close of the spring semester.
LMU’s spring 2020 semester was completed online due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The university also canceled the spring commencement ceremonies.
Among the local graudates were:
• Amber Selvage of Niota earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree
• Kaitlyn Sneed of Decatur earned a Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Health Science degree
• Lacy Chastain of Athens earned an Educational Specialist in Curriculum and Instruction degree
• Beverly Miller of Decatur earned a Master of Education, School Counseling degree
• Hailey Humphreys of Niota earned a Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner degree
Two Meigs County students graduated from Union University at the conclusion of the spring semester.
Commencement exercises originally scheduled for May 16 were rescheduled for June 20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taylor Cavett earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Jordan Easley received a Master of Christian Studies. Both students are from Georgetown.
Joshua Presnall of Athens was named to the University of Evansville’s spring 2020 dean’s list.
Presnall is majoring in marketing. To be placed on the dean’s list each semester, a student must have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
The following Berea College students were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list.
A student is named to the dean’s list who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits — a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours. For the spring 2020 term, the number of credits was reduced to three in light of the campus closure due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
The local students named to the list were Abigail Hansford, Jada Harper and Gretchen Morris, all of Athens.
Carli Moses of Englewood, and Taylor Cavett of Georgetown were named to the Union University dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.
The dean’s list includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.
Nathan Reed of Englewood earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Lincoln Memorial University’s DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate following the spring semester.
Reed received his undergraduate degree from Tennessee Wesleyan College. He will continue his medical training as an internal medicine resident at Campbell University in Fayetteville, N.C.
The following students achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University for the Spring 2020 semester.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Local students earning this honor were Luke McDonald, Karis Mitchell, Sara Montgomery and Maggie Montgomery, all of Athens; Zoe Harbison of Etowah; and William Dender of Riceville.
Two local students attending Freed-Hardeman University were named to the spring 2020 president’s and dean’s lists.
Full-time students who achieve a 3.40 grade point average are named to the dean’s list. To be on the president’s list, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average.
This spring semester required students to finish their coursework online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ansley Giles of Englewood is majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies with concentration in Elementary Education and was named to the dean’s list.
David Key of Athens is majoring in Music and Education Secondary and was named to the president’s list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.