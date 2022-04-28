As we end the month of April and look forward to May, we are so excited to celebrate the great things happening at Athens City Schools.
Our school staff is doing an amazing job in the classroom and school this year. In a few weeks, we will be celebrating the end of the school year with awards programs and end of year activities.
Athens City Schools continues to offer no cost breakfast and lunch to all students this year. We encourage all students to start the day with a healthy breakfast.
The monthly menu can be found on the website at athenscityschools.net
Athens City Middle School will visit Camp Oo-Tah-Nee-Noh-Chee this week. ACS camp is such a special place for students to visit.
Camp Oo-Tah-Nee-Noh-Chee is Cherokee for “camp among big pines” and is located on beautiful Watts Bar Lake.
Camp Oo-Tah-Nee-Noh-Chee offers programs for students in second through eighth grades each fall and spring. It is the only group camp in Tennessee that is completely dedicated to the purpose of giving school children practical training in outdoor science and conservation and was built mostly by volunteer labor and money.
School principals, teachers and volunteers serve as directors, camp counselors and class teachers for the camp, and lead students in fun and educational activities such as outdoor art, boating, fishing and archery.
Julie Lofland may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.