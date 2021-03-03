The search is on for a new director of schools in Monroe County.
The decision was made during a special called meeting of the Monroe County School Board Monday night to buy out the remainder of Dr. DeAnna McClendon’s contract and move in a different direction for the director position.
No reasoning was given during the meeting as to the termination of McClendon and she was let go without cause.
After school board members introduced the subject matter, Board Council Chris McCarty informed the members of the terms of the buyout that were agreed upon by McClendon on Feb. 24.
According to McCarty, McClendon’s contract was still in effect for 28 months.
“The contract states that without cause termination of this contract the director would have a right to full salary and benefits for the remainder of the term,” he said. “That term, again, would expire in June 2023.”
McCarty then briefly highlighted key points from the four page document.
One of the key notes from the contract is the board would pay McClendon $9,166 per month gross for the next 28 months and a one-time $5,000 lump sum this month.
The second key note in the contract was a release of all claims, meaning the board would not be allowed to return later pursuing lawsuits, making claims or seeking monetary damages.
The last note of interest from the contract stated that if the board signed the buyout, neither party would admit to any wrongdoing.
“Paragraph 15 says that if both sides agree and agree to be bound by the contract then both sides are going to agree to make an amicable parting of ways,” he said. “That means that Dr. McClendon will not speak ill of the board moving forward and that also means that the board will not speak ill of McClendon moving forward.”
A motion was made to accept the agreement, followed by a second, before discussion took place.
Two members of the board spoke during the discussion time, both delivering words of praise for McClendon.
“Dr. McClendon, I have been on this board 27 years and I have been through six director of schools. I look at those directors and I put them up there beside each other and I look at it like the Olympics where you have a bronze, a silver and a gold ... Dr. McClendon is my gold,” Board member Dewitt Upton expressed. “She did everything that we asked her to do, to my knowledge. I got a whole lot of e-mails and accolades for her ... I am very proud of you Dr. McClendon and if I had a daughter I would want her to be just like you.”
Board member Marsha Standridge also questioned the reasoning behind buying out McClendon’s contract.
“I want to ask this board to answer a couple of questions for me. When we have a second or third grader who is not reading well or is behind on math, what do we do for them? We put them on a plan to improve them ... from what I have been told by you there is not one cause that has been mentioned to me or the public of her doing anything wrong,” Standridge said. “I have not gotten an email, a letter, a text, nothing and I also have what was given to me tonight — 1,000 signatures of those who support Dr. McClendon — so my question is how can we lead with this example, improve kids, improve teachers, and improve schools ... that is a big question of mine.”
She also brought up the amount of money the system will now be paying out to McClendon.
“I just don’t see how you can justify how we are helping our kids when we are taking money out of our school budget that she was able to get for us for the first time in seven years,” Standridge expressed. “She got us money, she got us safely through this pandemic as best she could ... I am totally against any kind of buyout.”
A roll call vote was made after Standridge finished her speech, ending with a total vote of six members in favor of terminating McClendon from her position and two — Standridge and Upton — against.
After the vote had been cast, the board assigned Deputy Director of Schools Dr. Kristi Windsor as the new interim director of schools until June 30.
