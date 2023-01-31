School Menus Jan 31, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MCMINN COUNTY SCHOOLSEvery school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.Elementary SchoolsMonday — Hot Ham & Cheese, Baked Fries, Baked Beans, Broccoli with RanchTuesday — Chicken Casserole, Creamed Potatoes, Green Beans, Baked RollWednesday — Chicken Tenders, Glazed Carrots, Broccoli with Cheese, Baked RollThursday — Manager’s ChoiceFriday — Pepperoni Pizza, Fresh Leafy Green Salad, Seasoned CornMcMinn County High SchoolsMonday — Hot Ham & Cheese, Baked Fries, Baked Beans, Broccoli with RanchTuesday — Chicken Casserole, Creamed Potatoes, Green Beans, Veggie Pickups, Baked RollWednesday — Chicken Tenders, Glazed Carrots, Broccoli with Cheese, Cucumber & Tomatoes, Baked RollThursday — Manager’s ChoiceFriday — Cheeseburger on Bun, Baked Fries, Fresh Trimmings, Cauliflower with Ranch Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Gastronomy Agriculture Botany School Systems Restaurant Industry Zootechnics Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Brady Mullins drains 10 threes as Cherokees rout Howard; Lady Tribe romps Police reports for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 Two lives claimed in recent McMinn County wrecks Police reports for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 SK Food Group, Inc. to establish manufacturing operations in Bradley County Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
