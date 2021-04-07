McMinn County Schools
April 12-16
Every school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.
In addition to the meals, every school sells USDA approved items that may be purchased by the student.
Elementary schools
Students may choose the hot entrée listed or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese, crackers and additional fruit and vegetable items from the line.
Monday — Chicken drumstick, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, roll
Tuesday — Macaroni and cheese, pinto beans, glazed carrots, cornbread
Wednesday — no in-person school
Thursday — Chili cheese Fritos, green beans, tomato and cucumber cups, dessert
Friday — Pizza sticks, fresh leafy green salad, seasoned corn
McMinn Central High School
Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza and assorted a la carte items for purchase.
Monday — Chicken sandwich, fresh trimmings, curly fries, baked beans, veggie pickups
Tuesday — Beef patty with gravy, creamed potatoes, green beans, roll
Wednesday — no in-person school
Thursday — BBQ nachos, salsa, fresh trimmings, refried beans, chocolate chip cookie
Friday — Chicken smackers, creamed potatoes, broccoli and cheese, baby carrots, baked roll
McMinn County High SchoolStudents may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza and assorted a la carte items for purchase.
