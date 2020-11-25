Mt. View Elementary School

3rd Grade

All As: Kyler Adams, Landon Holt, Jaxen Mashburn, Madison Casey, Geraldine Bassler, Tavyn Harrison, Ethan Rodriguez

As & Bs: Autumn Cherry, Jorden Evans, Blane Caldwell, Lukas Godfrey, Henry Culberson, Darence Perry, Jayven Moore, Khloe Barnes

All Bs: Navera Bridges, Adeline Dodson, Avah Allen, Zebulen Hardin, Kade Vissoc

4th Grade

All As: Hadley Cantrell, Emma Wilson, Carter Graves, Rylan Killebrew

As & Bs: Porter Greuber, Jorden Evans, Eli Stanford, Blayne Brock-Gay, Walker Martin, Julian Arreguin, Dean Vanskiver, Elias Tucciarone, Malix Silman, Cadence Peterson, Noble Witt, Jasper Bowers, Analilia Perez, Chase McNelley, Carter Rowland

All Bs: Carter Weir, Kylie Campbell

5th Grade

All As: Alex Brown, Siara Cherry, Amaida Cortez, Cassidy Freeman, Lexi Garrett, Jeremiah McDermott, Ross Bohannon, Gabe Fulbright, Gunner Goodin, McKayla Watanabe, Kasen Davis

As & Bs: Mallie Fox, Silvia Mundt, Addy Antrim, Aiden Becker, Serenity Garcia, Lillie Givens, Bricen Shaw, Kolton Tipton, Allie Adkins, Bryson Allen, Evan James, Kyndal Martin

All Bs: Dustin Moses

6th Grade

All As: Baylynn Cantrell, Ella Cole, Claudia Lairmore, Anna White, Jacob Brown, Sierra Goforth, Keller Grueber, Ava Tucciarone, Hannah Hamblin, Taylan Moss

As & Bs: Jonathan Crump, Jonah Reeves Velasquez, Aidan Allen, Leslie Culberson, Hayden Brazer, Daniel Brumback, Austin Evans, Te’Ojah Lowsry, Kaleigh Milton, Savannah Rose, Isaac Sisk, Bella Woody

All Bs: Trinity Johnson, Zach Stephensky

7th Grade

All As: Annabeth Martin, Cora Fetzer, Ryne Moore, Belle Curtis, Ethan Rogers, Gabbi Cresswell, Brylee Cooley, Macy Knox, Caleb Bunch, Ally Cooper, Jake Goodin, Jeb Goodin, Kali Miller, Evan Preston

As & Bs: Peyton Reed, Thomas Kedel, Krickett Wilson, Teagan Tanfield, Miley Andrews, Tessa Clark, Maddie Kirkpatrick, Angel Gentry, Kimberly Pressley, Thomas Mullins, Landyn Defriece, Ethan Westmoreland, Gabe Chambless

All Bs: Bailey Morrow, Chloe Campbell

8th Grade

All As: Katie Culpepper, Sam Womac, Izzy Weeks, Camryn Loden

As & Bs: Laura Aly, Carter Anderson, Brady Bohannon, Kagoma Young, Emma Manis, Locke Harris, Josie Grueber, Benjamin Lofland, Madison Wilcox, Hailee Jacobs, Mackenzie Hafley, Abby Bain, Tristan Conley, Addie Williams

