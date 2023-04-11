TCAP testing set to begin Monday Apr 11, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email McMinn County Schools Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Exciting activities are planned in McMinn County Schools this week:• April 11: Coordinated School Health, Family Engagement, and ESL Department — Multi-Cultural Night for all schools at McMinn County High School• April 11 to April 14: Rogers Creek School, Cheer Tryouts• April 13: Englewood School, 4-H Clover Bowl• April 14: E.K. Baker School, PTO Auction• April 14: Riceville, kindergarten, Smokey Bear with Tellico Tree ServiceYou can learn more about these special events on each school website page and by visiting the McMinn Monthly Newsletter section on our website, www.mcminnschools.comWe also celebrate National Volunteer Recognition Week next week, April 17-21. We appreciate all the parent and community volunteers in our schools.Next week, beginning on Monday, April 17, TCAP testing will begin.Tips to help prepare your child:• Get a good night’s sleep• Make sure to set your alarm• Eat a healthy breakfast• Have a positive attitude about testing• Motivate your child to do their bestMcMinn County Schools’ next school board meeting will be held on Thursday, April 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn Center for Educational Excellence. Trending Recipe Videos Angie Dahle is the Parent and Family Engagement Liaison for McMinn County Schools. She can be reached by email at ADahle@mcminnschools.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Linguistics Education Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Athens council votes to hire Wallace as new city manager McCary Beaty breaks McMinn Central long jump record; several Central, McMinn County athletes with top-10 finishes Sutton indicted for aggravated sexual battery TDS announces high speed fiber internet coming to Englewood Errors, strikeouts doom Lady Tigers in rematch with Kingston Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
