Nov. 16-20 is American Education Week.
It is a great time to celebrate our staff and the work they do each day. We appreciate each of them. If you see one of our staff this week, please let them know how much you appreciate the support and dedication they provide in educating our students.
The Athens City School Board met today for the November work session. We appreciate each of our board members for the dedication they have in supporting our students, staff and community.
The Tennessee Department of Health will be providing a family engagement virtual seminar on Thursday, Nov. 19. It will focus on staying healthy and the many programs and services available to our community.
Please visit www.athenscityschools.net for a link to join the Zoom seminar.
(Editor’s note: The seminar has been postponed, according to Lofland)
As a reminder, schools will be closed on Nov. 25-27 for Thanksgiving holiday. Kids Connection will also be closed.
Over the holidays, it is important for us to keep in mind the current pandemic we are currently in.
It is recommended if you gather with friends and family to practice wearing a mask, socially distance from others and wash hands frequently.
If you are showing symptoms of illness, it is recommended to stay home and avoid being around others so that illness does not spread.
The holiday season is a special time to celebrate family and friends, but if you’re not able to do so in person please reach out to your loved ones by phone, Facetime, or schedule a Zoom time so you can still interact even if it is not possible to do so in person this year.
Let’s all continue to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 virus by wearing a face covering, washing our hands with soap and water, and covering our coughs and sneezes. It is also a great time to get a flu shot!
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
