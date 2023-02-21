The North City Elementary School Talent Show is this Friday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m. The doors open at 6 p.m. Food trucks and a silent auction will begin at 5 p.m. It is always a great night to watch the amazing talent of our students and staff. The community is invited to attend the North City Talent Show for a great night of entertainment.
Westside Elementary School will be having a Sock Hop on Friday during the school day. Students may dress in their ‘50s attire and be ready to enjoy a variety of activities during the day.
Athens City Schools will be celebrating Read Across America Week Feb. 27-March 3 with a Literacy Spirit Week.
The schedule of planned celebrations is pictured alongside this column.
Read Across America Day (March 2) is the nation’s largest reading event and the birthday of Dr. Seuss. It is also a reminder of the importance of reading with your child. Plan a visit to one of the Let’s Read 20 little libraries that are located across McMinn County to pick out new books to read with your child.
The Athens City Middle School volleyball team will be playing today against Rhea County at home beginning at 5 p.m. for junior varsity and 6 p.m. for varsity. They will play away at Sweetwater on Monday, Feb. 27, at 5 p.m. for junior varsity and 6 p.m. for varsity.
Athens City Schools students will be participating in the Mathfest on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at McMinn County High School. It is always a great evening to celebrate our students from Athens City Schools.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Trending Recipe Videos
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.