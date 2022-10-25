Honor Roll Oct 25, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Calhoun Elementary First nine weeksA Honor Roll2nd GradeRose Young, Tymber Hembree, Nathan Williamson, Sam Swinney, Lowry Tucker, Daisy Davis, Landry, Tucker, Everlee Ceballos3rd GradeAbigail Adams, Jason Austin, Easton Blankenship, Brayden Butler, Jordy Davis, Alan Elder, Ezekiel Proctor, Jade Ramsay, Benjamin Vance4th GradeAiden Rice, Savannah Calhoun, Emma Woody, Kently Flory, Ruby Leach, Isabella Trotter, Ayden Hyde, Joshua Melton5th GradeRylnn Derrick, Weslan Duffy, Sydney Keylon, Franco Lopez, Anna Ricker6th GradeLealand Brown, Samantha Neilsen, Addison Taubert, Joshua Austin, Kimber McAlister, Maddie Schenck7th GradeDaisy Bovard, Wyatt Flory, Kevin Jaramillo, Dixie McCoin, Seth Melton, Elijah Sneed, Hayden Blankenship, Samantha Dixon, Libby Kincaid, Abby Ross, Spencer Evans8th GradeKaylani Miller, Eva Leamon, Zaniya Young, Susanna Jones, Aydrieona Sneed, Braxton Hafley, John Monroe, Braelyn Davis, Jayden Harper, Nanayaa MaloneyA/B Honor Roll2nd GradeParker Burger, Chase Brockway, Levi McColn, Anthony Keith, Jayden Chouinard, Audrey Kerrigan, Juan Carreno, Marianna Jarrell, Mya Haroney, Audrey Brady3rd GradeKimber Alloway, Zoe Clotfelter, Olson Franklin, Reagan Garrison, Brantley Lawson, Liam Lowe, Trinity McDade, Aubrie Miller, Luna Russell, Rylee Russell, Grayson Trotter4th GradeConner Stephens, Aaron King, Jaxson Lawson, Isabella Weber, Ziva Richeson, Robby Morsch, Kinzley Hamilton, Mark Monroe, Braxton Taylor, Imri Arnold, Kain Bosdell, Aaron Dalton, Austin Evans, Aubrey Leininger, Kendall Lewis, Jordan Perez, Brittaliee Raines, Shelby Russell5th GradeDelilah Adams, Destiny Beshears, Jeremiah Burger, Jillian DeGraw, Juan Gallegos, Shelby Gissendanner, Karter Green, Austin Hafley, Riley Nelms, Lizbeth Ruiz, Paul Vance6th GradeGavin Ingle, Kelsey McAlister, Laura Slusser, Rachael Tickel, Lexi Williamson, Jeremiah Allen, Laine Brockway, Madox Haupert, Eric Mendoza, Emmanuel Togba7th GradeJoseph Allen, Abigail Atwood, Bryor Croomes, Julisa Mendoza, Kolbie Wright, Carly Sneed, Emily Leger8th GradeMegan Ramsey, Zoey Polacek, Maddy Shirk, Haylee Garringer, Kayne Watkins, Reed Wallace, Hannah Howard, Aubree Howard, Colby Womac, Lilli Byers, Lilly Liner, Grace Tickel, Jayden Harper, Paisley Burnsed Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Honor Roll Grade Elementary School School Calhoun Elementary First Week Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Police reports for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 Police reports for Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 Murders on Main Street returns this month in Etowah Cherokees survive defensive struggle at Loudon Athens council approves $100K contribution to AACA Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
