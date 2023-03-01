School Menus Mar 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MCMINN COUNTY SCHOOLSEvery school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.Elementary SchoolsMonday — Chicken Tenders, Baked Fries, Broccoli with Cheese, Baked RollTuesday — Manager’s ChoiceWednesday — Chicken Sandwich, Baked Fries, Fresh Trimmings, Baked BeansThursday — Chicken Parmesan, Green Beans, Leafy Green Salad, Bread StickFriday — Pizza Sticks, Marinara Sauce, Fresh Leafy Green Salad, Seasoned CornMcMinn County High SchoolsMonday — Chicken Tenders, Baked Fries, Broccoli with Cheese, Cucumber & Tomato, Baked RollTuesday — Manager’s ChoiceWednesday — Chicken Sandwich, Baked Fries, Fresh Trimmings, Baked BeansThursday — Chicken Parmesan, Green Beans, Leafy Green Salad, Broccoli with Ranch, Bread StickFriday — Baked Potato with BBQ, Butter & Sour Cream, Leafy Green Salad, Seasoned Corn, Baked Roll Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Gastronomy Restaurant Industry School Systems Zootechnics Botany Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now CLA wraps up most successful basketball season in school history Police reports for Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 APD officers announce drug bust of large quantity of fentanyl Four finalists to be considered for Athens city manager vacancy Changes announced for upcoming River Town Festival in Calhoun Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
