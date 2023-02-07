Three faculty members of Lee University’s Department of Natural Sciences - Dr. Pamela Hobbs, Dr. Sherry Kasper and Dr. Allison Sneed - recently judged STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) Fair projects at area high schools.
Hobbs, assistant professor in health science, and Kasper, professor of biology, judged McMinn County High School on Dec. 8. Hobbs and Sneed, associate lecturer in chemistry, judged McMinn Central High School on Dec. 12.
Hobbs and Kasper are both alumni of the McMinn County school system. Hobbs is a graduate of McMinn Central High School and Kasper a graduate of McMinn County High School.
“As a former student of the McMinn County School System, I love being able to give back by judging the STEAM Fair projects of their students,” said Hobbs. “This also affords me an opportunity to represent Lee University to those involved with the fair.”
Students began working on their projects in September - the first phase of review occurring in individual science classrooms. Teachers advanced qualifying projects to the school-level competitions at McMinn County and McMinn Central. The projects are divided into 9th/10th grade and 11th/12th grade categories, which are then judged by a Lee University science professor and a DENSO Manufacturing engineer.
“The goal of the McMinn County School System STEAM Fair is to provide an avenue for students to express their scientific creativity and problem-solving abilities while using 21st century skills,” said Cynthia Moses, a secondary science instructional coach for McMinn County Schools. “It is our vision that students who complete projects in this event will go on to become professionals in many different fields in our community and abroad.”
The winners continued research and revision on their projects in preparation for the county-level competition, which was held on Saturday, Feb. 4. Winners of the county competition will advance to the Chattanooga Regional Science and Engineering Fair this spring. Winners from the Chattanooga fair will then advance into the international level competition.
Several students from McMinn County have advanced to the international level competition during the last few years, and many have moved on to successful careers in the STEAM field.
“We are so appreciative of the support from Lee University and DENSO and the valuable feedback that their representatives give our students through the project judging process,” said Moses. “With some of our Lee University judges being alums from either McMinn High or Central High, that makes their involvement even more special.”
For more information about the STEAM Fair, contact Moses at cstuddard@mcminnschools.com or call 423-506-0244.
