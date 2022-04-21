Athens City Schools students in grades 2-8 are beginning state testing this week. We encourage all students to eat a healthy breakfast and get plenty of rest so they can do their best this week. It is a time for them to shine with what they have learned this school year.
April is appreciation month for Kids Connection staff and school secretaries. We are so appreciative of the hard work they do every day in our schools. Please be sure to reach out and let them know how much you appreciate them.
Athens City Middle School’s spring sports schedule can be found online on our website at www.athenscityschools.net
On Thursday, April 21, students will be bringing home the last midterm report for this school year. It is hard to believe that the school year will be coming to an end on May 25.
Enjoy the beautiful spring weather this week by taking a walk, run, or hike with your family. Outdoor exercise is good for our health by allowing us to destress and relax.
We hope everyone has a safe, healthy, and enjoyable long weekend.
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
