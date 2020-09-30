October is almost here and it is a great time to enjoy some fun outdoors with your family.
The cool, crisp mornings and pleasant afternoon temperatures are so refreshing to enjoy. The Walk Across TN program is going strong and we encourage everyone to continue tracking your steps each day.
Visit www.walkertracker.com to learn more about this fitness fun activity.
The Athens City School Board will meet on Monday, Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be located at the administration building, but due to COVID-19 restrictions the meeting will be made available online to view. We encourage our families, staff and community to listen to the meetings.
Athens City Schools will be providing a Homework Help for Families virtual seminar on Tuesday, Oct. 6. It will be offered at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. Our instructional coaches will be sharing helpful tips for studying and completing homework with your child. We appreciate our instructional coaches and the support they provide in our schools from classroom to home – Mr. Trey Ivins (Athens City Middle), Mrs. Kendra Johnson (City Park), Mrs. Joyce Snyder (Ingleside), Mr. Kevin Winters (North City) and Mrs. Sonya Bivens (Westside).
Please visit our website to find information on how to join in on this virtual parent involvement seminar.
Every month we recognize a group of employees for their dedication to our schools, students and families. In September, we recognize our food service and instructional assistants. A special thank you to all of them for the hard work they do each day to make sure our students are provided healthy meals and instructional assistance throughout each school day.
A healthy reminder to all of our families, staff and community as we approach this upcoming fall season. We should wash our hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, wear a mask and practice social distancing. Remember to also get plenty of rest and stay hydrated to help you feel your best each day.
Please be sure to visit www.athenscityschools.net, ACS Facebook, Twitter or Instragram to follow the latest news and updates from our school district.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
