McMinn County Schools

Oct. 25-29

Every school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.

In addition to the meals, every school sells USDA approved items that may be purchased by the student.

Elementary schools

Students may choose the hot entrée listed or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese, crackers and additional fruit and vegetable items from the line.

Monday — Chicken drumstick, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, roll

Tuesday — Taco with baked scoops, fresh chopped lettuce, cheese, salsa, refried beans

Wednesday — Chicken sandwich, fresh trimmings, baked fries, baby carrots, chocolate pudding

Thursday — Manager’s choice

Friday — Pizza sticks, fresh leafy green salad, seasoned corn

McMinn Central High School

Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, box sandwich meal, boxed salad and assorted a la carte items for purchase.

Monday — Chicken drumstick, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, baby carrots, roll

Tuesday — Beefy nachos, fresh chopped lettuce, cheese, salsa, refried beans, glazed carrots

Wednesday — Chicken sandwich, fresh trimmings, baked fries, fresh broccoli, chocolate pudding

Thursday — Manager’s choice

Friday — Chicken smackers, potato smiles, veggie pickups, green peas, baked roll

McMinn County High School

Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, deli line, boxed salad and assorted a la carte items for purchase.

Monday — Chicken drumstick, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, baby carrots, roll

Tuesday — Beefy nachos, fresh chopped lettuce, cheese, salsa, refried beans, glazed carrots

Wednesday — Chicken sandwich, fresh trimmings, baked fries, fresh broccoli, chocolate pudding

Thursday — Manager’s choice

Friday — Chicken smackers, potato smiles, veggie pickups, green peas, baked roll

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.