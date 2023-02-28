Read Across America Day is the nation’s largest reading event and birthday of Dr. Seuss. It is also a reminder of the importance of reading with your child. Plan a visit to one of the Let’s Read 20 little libraries that are located across McMinn County to pick out new books to read with your child.
Westside Elementary School is partnering with Tennessee Wesleyan University students to provide a Literacy Family Night this evening from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
North City Elementary School will be having a student of the month breakfast on Friday, March 3, at 7:45 a.m.
Pre-K registration packets for the 2023-24 school year will be available starting Monday, March 6.
Packs will be available to be picked up at any school office or the Administration Building. For questions, please call 745-1516.
Athens City Schools will be hosting a Spring Fling Zumba Family Night and Vaping Awareness with the McMinn County Health Department on Tuesday, March 7. It will be hosted at North City School from 6 to 7 p.m. Please make plans to come join in the fun and exercise provided with Ms. Maggie, Zumba instructor. It will be a fun evening for the entire family.
Athens City Schools Coordinated School Health will be hosting the annual March Fitness Marathon during the month of March. Students and staff are encouraged to track 26.2 miles (marathon) of walking, running or jogging during the month of March. It is a fun way to stay active and enjoy some time outdoors with your family.
The Athens City School Board will meet on Monday, March 6, for the regular March School Board meeting. It begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Administration Building. The meeting will also be streamed live on the Athens City Schools Facebook page.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
