McMinn County Schools

April 19-23

Every school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.

In addition to the meals, every school sells USDA approved items that may be purchased by the student.

Elementary schools Students may choose the hot entrée listed or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese, crackers and additional fruit and vegetable items from the line.

Monday — Chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, baked roll

Tuesday — Taco Tuesday, taco meat with chips, salsa, cheese, refried beans, fresh chopped lettuce

Wednesday — no in-person school

Thursday — Beef patty with gravy, creamed potatoes, green beans, baked roll, chocolate chip cookie

Friday — Pepperoni pizza, fresh leafy green salad, seasoned corn

McMinn Central High School

Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza and assorted a la carte items for purchase.

Monday — Chicken drumstick, glazed carrots, green beans, cole slaw, baked roll

Tuesday — Hot dog with chili, cole slaw, waffle fries, veggie cups

Wednesday — no in-person school

Thursday — Buffalo chicken nachos, salsa, glazed carrots, refried beans, chocolate chip cookie

Friday — Chicken tenders, leafy green salad, mac and cheese, green peas, baked roll

McMinn County High School

Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza and assorted a la carte items for purchase.

Monday — Chicken drumstick, glazed carrots, green beans, cole slaw, baked roll

Tuesday — Hot dog with chili, cole slaw, waffle fries, veggie cups

Wednesday — no in-person school

Thursday — Buffalo chicken nachos, salsa, glazed carrots, refried beans, chocolate chip cookie

Friday — Chicken tenders, leafy green salad, mac and cheese, green peas, baked roll

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

