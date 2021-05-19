Athens City Schools will be celebrating the end of year activities this week and next week.
We are so proud of the academic achievements of all our students this year. It has been a challenging year with all the extra safety and health precautions, but together with the tremendous support of our staff, families and community we have been able to have a great year of success!
The last day of school for this year is on Thursday, May 27. Students will be on an abbreviated dismissal schedule.
Pre-K students will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., 6th-8th grade at 11:45 a.m., Kindergarten-5th grade will dismiss at 12:20 p.m. Kids Connection will be open on Thursday, May 27.
Athens City Schools will be hosting the summer feeding program this summer June 7 through July 23. It will be provided in the local community, please visit our website for more details.
This program provides free breakfast and lunch to any child under 18 years of age.
Let’s Read 20 is a local community organization that provides free books to children. Be sure to visit one of the Let’s Read 20 book houses around our county to pick up new books for your children to read throughout the summer.
It is so important to keep children engaged and learning over the summer months.
Summer break will begin on Friday, May 28. We hope everyone has a fun, safe and relaxing summer. The first day of classes for the 2021-2022 school year will be Aug. 5.
A copy of the calendar for next school year is located on our website at www.athenscityschools.net
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
