September is here and with that comes the thought of fall-like weather.
It’s a great time to get outside and spend time with family. Walk Across TN begins Sept. 12 through Oct. 30 this year.
This is a great seven-week fun and fitness program for all ages that is sponsored by UT Extension. Visit www.walkacrosstnmcminn.com to register and log your steps.
Athens City Middle School tennis, softball and cross country continue to play. Be sure to grab your lawn chair and come out and support the Middle School Cougars. The schedule is located on our website at www.athens
Family engagement is so important to Athens City Schools. This year our school based family engagement committees will be held virtually due to COVID-19. We encourage you to contact your child’s school to see how you can be involved this year.
National Grandparents Day is on Sunday, Sept. 13. It is a great day to celebrate our grandparents. Celebrate grandparents day by showing them know how special they are to you!
Encourage your child to write a note or color a picture to let grandparents know they are appreciated!
September is also Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Athens City Schools is a proud partner in supporting our students, families and employees who are fighting cancer or have fought cancer.
We want to be a positive support for anyone facing cancer. Our schools are involved in McMinn County Relay for Life events each year. Athens City Schools virtual students will be now eligible to receive free lunch and breakfast beginning today. The meals will be available for pickup on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The distribution locations will be North City School (1601 Palos St.), Westside School (700 Westside St.) or Athens City Middle School (200 Keith Lane).
Please call 746-0540 to receive required login information to reserve meal pickups on SchoolCafe program.
As a reminder, we continue to encourage parents/guardians to help by contacting your child’s principals immediately of any COVID-19 positive or direct contact cases in your family. A direct contact is anyone within six feet of someone positive for more than 10 minutes. This will help our district to act quickly for the safety and health of our students and staff. Let’s all continue to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 virus by wearing a face covering, washing our hands with soap and water, and covering our coughs and sneezes.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net.
