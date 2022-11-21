School Menus Nov 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MCMINN COUNTY SCHOOLSEvery school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.Elementary SchoolsMonday - Chicken Smackers, Creamed Potatoes, Green Peas, Baked RollTuesday - Fish, Macaroni & Cheese, Pinto Beans, Baby Carrots with Ranch, Corn BreadWednesday - Chicken Sandwich, Baked Fries, Fresh Trimmings, Baked BeansThursday - Taco Soup, Baked Scoops, Salsa, Broccoli with RanchFriday - Pizza Sticks, Marinara Sauce, Fresh Leafy Green Salad, Seasoned CornMcMinn County High SchoolsMonday - Chicken Nuggets, Creamed Potatoes, Green Peas, Veggie Pickups, Baked RollTuesday - Fish, Macaroni & Cheese, Pinto Beans, Baby Carrots with Ranch, Corn BreadWednesday - Chicken Sandwich, Baked Fries, Fresh Trimmings, Baked BeansThursday - Taco Soup, Baked Scoops, Crackers, Salsa, Broccoli with RanchFriday - Cheeseburger on Bun, Leafy Green Trimmings, Baked Fries, Baby Carrots with Ranch Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Carrot Ranch Gastronomy Food Cheese Macaroni Pinto Bean Soup Corn Bread Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Sumner tenders resignation as Athens city manager New Athens council votes to fire Chris Trew as city attorney Cherokees dominate Region 4-5A awards Police reports for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 Athens organizes council, naming new leadership Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.