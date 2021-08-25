The State Board of Education is inviting residents to share their feedback on the Tennessee Academic Standards for science through Sunday, Sept. 19.
Established in law in 2015, Tennessee has a process for updating academic standards on math, English language arts, social studies and science. This initial public survey on the science academic standards begins a year-long process that includes two rounds of public feedback and multiple committees of Tennessee educators.
“The board is privileged to have the legislative charge of carrying out reviews for the math, science, English language arts and social studies academic standards,” said Dr. Sara Morrison, executive director of the State Board of Education. “We eagerly await feedback from parents, teachers and other community members on ways to improve our science standards that continue to prepare our students for success both in school and in their postsecondary and career plans.”
The Tennessee Academic Standards for science include not only key facts and information about science, but also crosscutting concepts like examining cause and effect or using system models to understand a process. Science and engineering practices like analyzing and interpreting data and carrying out investigations are also integrated into the academic standards.
“Standards establish a baseline for what students should know and be able to do at the end of each course,” said Catherine Johnson, policy coordinator for the State Board and lead project manager for the standards review process. “Standards build on each other over time, so having clear standards that incorporate key practices of academic disciplines, like STEM practices in science, contributes to our students being prepared for high-demand careers in those fields.”
After the initial survey, teams of Tennessee educators from K-12 schools and higher education will review the comments and propose revisions. Early in 2022, the revisions will become available again for public input in a second survey. Following this second survey, the Standards Recommendation Committee — a public body appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the House of Representatives, and confirmed by the general assembly— will review the proposed revisions and public comments and will deliberatively decide which standards to recommend to the State Board of Education for final adoption.
Following a year of educator training and the adoption of aligned textbooks and instructional materials, the revised science standards will be implemented in the 2024-25 school year.
An overview of the academic standards review process is available on the State Board of Education website at https://www.tn.gov/sbe/committees-and-initiatives/standards-review.html
