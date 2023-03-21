McMinn County Schools is excited about our upcoming family engagement night, Tips and Strategies for Helping Your Child at Home, on March 28 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence building.
This will be a drop-in event for families to visit different school departments and gain valuable resources to help children at home. The Let’s Read 20 Bus will be outside the building for families to visit and receive free books. New York Life Insurance will be available to provide families with a Child Identification Card free of charge. It only takes three to five minutes to make a child’s ID card. Each family will receive a child ID card that features your child’s photo, fingerprints, contact information, and other pertinent data needed by the police in case of an emergency.
Thank you to the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA for a great door prize of a free three-month membership. Also, thank you to Jenkins Grille and Market and Dairy Barn for providing gift cards for this event.
McMinn County Schools has announced the dates, times, and locations for Pre-K and kindergarten registration. Registration for Calhoun, E.K. Baker, Riceville, and Rogers Creek will be at each school on April 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Englewood, Mountain View, and Niota.
McMinn County Schools is pleased to announce the notice of intent to apply for a 21st Century Community Learning Center grant. This program will help provide at no cost to parents after-school support to families and students in our schools. Anyone wishing to make suggestions or offer feedback may contact Melasawn Knight at mknight@mcminnschools.com
The application will be available for review after April 14 at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence building, located at 3 South Hill Street in Athens. Applications are due for submission by April 14.
Trending Recipe Videos
Angie Dahle is the Parent and Family Engagement Liaison for McMinn County Schools. She can be reached by email at ADahle@mcminnschools.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.