McMinn County 4-H members Isaac DeBusk, Abigail Henry, and Skylar Morrow were able to attend the 75th Annual Tennessee 4-H Congress from March 20-23.
During this trip, 4-Hers from around the state were able to learn about citizenship and how their state government functions. They got to see the Capital, downtown Nashville and Tennessee State College, and were able to go aboard the General Jackson steamboat to see Nashville from the river.
At the Capital, they got to meet their state representatives, Mark Cochran and Mike Bell, and saw both the House and the Senate inside the Capital. 4-Hers also got to partake in an election of state officers and voting on bills to understand how the process of passing a law works.
The last night of Congress, they were able to hear a speech from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. He gave an inspirational talk to the 4-Hers and after this was the installation of the new 4-H Congress officers.
