June 1-4

Every school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.

Elementary schools

Tuesday — Chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, baked roll

Wednesday — BBQ chicken on bun, baked fries, broccoli cup with ranch

Thursday — Hamburger on bun, fresh trimmings, baby carrots, baked chips, birthday cupcake

Friday — Pepperoni pizza, fresh leafy green salad, seasoned corn

McMinn County High School

Tuesday — Chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, baby carrots with ranch, baked roll

Wednesday — BBQ chicken on bun, baked fries, broccoli cup with ranch, green beans

Thursday — Hamburger on bun, fresh trimmings, baby carrots, cucumber and tomato cups, baked chips, birthday cupcake

Friday — Chicken smackers, baked smiles, veggie pickup, baked roll

