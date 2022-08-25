WACKER-Charleston has announced it has awarded five scholarships to deserving students in and around the Bradley County area to go toward their college or technical education.
Among this year’s recipients is Kendall Heath from McMinn County High School.
The WACKER STEM Award is given to graduating seniors with the goal of supporting and encouraging students who demonstrate strong aptitude and passion for science.
“WACKER-Charleston believes education is key for a successful future,” noted Ken Collins, senior director/site leader of WACKER-Charleston. “WACKER is proud to provide opportunities for exemplary local students from area high schools to further their education.”
To be eligible for the award, a student must be a senior in high school with a minimum 3.0 GPA, with the intent of pursuing an advanced degree in Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (STEM). Each of the applicants submitted an essay about why they are pursuing a degree in this field. A committee of WACKER employees determines the annual recipients of the award.
This year, WACKER added an award for a student at McMinn County, McMinn Central and/or Polk County high schools.
WACKER Chemical Corporation gives out approximately 20 scholarships across the U.S. each year.
