We want to thank McMinn Life Magazine for including McMinn County Schools in its spring 2023 edition.
The article details many assets about the McMinn County School System. The magazine highlights McMinn schools providing a rigorous, well-rounded education in an environment where all students are welcomed and valued. High-quality, engaging educational experiences are provided for all students which prepare them for college experiences and workforce careers while developing a mindset of ongoing learning. To develop well-rounded students, McMinn County Schools provides a multitude of opportunities for students to be engaged in areas of interest. These areas include extracurricular activities, a strong fine arts program, competitive athletic programs which often qualify with state rankings, and several organized club opportunities.
We are excited to share our news on the newly-developed Safety Coalition with McMinn County Schools, the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department, McMinn County Juvenile Services, the McMinn County Health Department, the 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the District Attorney’s Office. Our focus is to educate and prevent the epidemic of vaping and other illicit drugs in the schools and community. An additional focus will be on social and emotional learning, mental health, and behavioral aspects.
Exciting activities are planned in our schools for the month of April. You can learn more about these special events on each school’s website and by visiting the McMinn Monthly Newsletter section on our website, www.mcminnschools.com
McMinn County Schools and Administration Building will be closed on April 7 and April 10 in observance of Easter. We will resume classes on April 11.
McMinn County Schools’ next school board meeting will be held on April 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn Center for Educational Excellence.
Angie Dahle is the Parent and Family Engagement Liaison for McMinn County Schools. She can be reached by email at ADahle@mcminnschools.com
