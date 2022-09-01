The Athens City School Board met yesterday for the August work session at noon. We are so appreciative of our School Board and the support they provide to our students, staff, families, and community. If you see one of the ACS School Board members, be sure to let them know how much you appreciate them.
The month of August has come to a close and we have many exciting things planned for September. Please be sure to visit our website and social media sites to see the latest happenings for our schools.
Friday, Sept. 2, is Midterms, which means half of the first nine weeks is past. We are off to a great start at Athens City Schools this year.
Athens City Schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. Kids Connection will also be closed. Students and staff will return back to school on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
We hope everyone has a safe and healthy long weekend with family and friends! It will be a great time to enjoy time outdoors by taking a walk, hike, or riding a bike. Exercise is so important for our physical and mental health.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
