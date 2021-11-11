McMinn County Schools
Nov. 15-19
Every school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.
In addition to the meals, every school sells USDA approved items that may be purchased by the student.
Elementary schools
Students may choose the hot entrée listed or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese, crackers and additional fruit and vegetable items from the line.
Monday — Chicken drumstick, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, roll
Tuesday — Manager’s choice
Wednesday — Chicken sandwich, fresh trimmings, baked fries, baked beans
Thursday — (Thanksgiving meal) Turkey and dressing, creamed potatoes, green beans, baked roll, dessert
Friday — Pizza sticks, fresh leafy green salad, seasoned corn, birthday treat
McMinn Central High School
Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, box sandwich meal, boxed salad and assorted a la carte items for purchase.
Monday — Chicken drumstick, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, baby carrots, roll
Tuesday — Chicken sandwich, fresh trimmings, baked fries, baked beans, fresh broccoli
Wednesday — Manager’s choice
Thursday — (Thanksgiving meal) Turkey and dressing, creamed potatoes, green beans, baked roll, dessert
Friday — Chicken smackers, potato smiles, veggie pickups, green peas, baked roll, birthday treat
McMinn County High School
Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, deli line, boxed salad and assorted a la carte items for purchase.
Monday — Chicken drumstick, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, baby carrots, roll
Tuesday — Chicken sandwich, fresh trimmings, baked fries, baked beans, fresh broccoli
Wednesday — Manager’s choice
Thursday — (Thanksgiving meal) Turkey and dressing, creamed potatoes, green beans, baked roll, dessert
Friday — Chicken smackers, potato smiles, veggie pickups, green peas, baked roll, birthday treat
