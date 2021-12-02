With only one day remaining until the application deadline, tnAchieves still needs 2,100 volunteer mentors across the state.
Those interested in learning more or applying can visit https://www.tnAchieves.org/mentors/apply
Mentors serve as an important resource for students as they transition from high school to college. They provide reminders, serve as a resource and offer encouragement for students as they work to achieve college success.
“tnAchieves’ success lies in its community-based approach. Mentors offer a local support system for TN Promise students as they make the leap from high school to college,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. “No experience is required as tnAchieves prepares you to help students navigate the transition. In 2022, mentors will play a critical role in reversing negative enrollment trends brought on by the pandemic. If you have one hour a month to encourage local students in their pursuit of a college credential, you can be a successful mentor.”
tnAchieves mentoring only requires a one hour per month time commitment. While the time commitment is small, the impact on a student’s life can be significant. tnAchieves mentors can also choose whether they serve their students virtually or in-person.
Potential mentors must be 21 years of age, are subject to a background check and must complete a one hour training session. tnAchieves will provide weekly updates and support throughout the mentoring process.
Interested parties can learn more or become a mentor by completing an application by Dec. 3 at tnAchieves.org/mentors/apply
tnAchieves is a privately‐funded scholarship and mentoring program that seeks to provide an opportunity for every Tennessee student to earn a post‐secondary degree.
For questions about the tnAchieves mentoring program, contact Tyler Ford at 309-945-3446 or tyler@tnAchieves.org
