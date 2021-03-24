Students and staff have returned from spring break this week.
This week begins our fourth nine weeks. The school year is flying by and it is hard to believe that in nine weeks our 2020-2021 school year will be coming to an end.
It has been a challenging but rewarding year to see our students return to the classroom. We welcome all our virtual students to return back to in-person classes this last nine weeks. Please contact your child’s principal for more information on how to transition back to in-person classes.
Our staff has done an amazing job of going above and beyond this school year. We continue to check temperatures, wash hands frequently, sanitize/disinfect surfaces, wear masks and social distance from others. The year has been challenging at times, but we are so appreciative of our staff, students, families and community for being there to support us.
On Monday, March 22, our students participated in celebrating World Down Syndrome Day by wearing crazy socks. It was a fun day to see students and staff rock some crazy socks as we continue to bring awareness about Down Syndrome.
Pre-K registration packets for the 2021-2022 school year are now available to pick up at any of the Athens City schools or the administration office. The packet should be completed and returned by April 5. A child entering Pre-K must be four years old on or before Aug. 15.
During the month of March, Athens City Schools is showing appreciation to our central office staff. We appreciate all the many tasks and jobs they do each day for our students, staff and schools. If you see a central office employee, please be sure to let them know how much you appreciate them.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy and active!
Julie Lofland is Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools. Her email is jlofland@athensk8.net
