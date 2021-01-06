Jan. 11-15
McMinn County SchoolsEvery school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.
In addition to the meals, every school sells USDA approved items that may be purchased by the student.
Elementary Schools: Students may choose the hot entrée listed or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese, crackers and additional fruit and vegetable items from the line.
Monday: Chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, roll
Tuesday: Taco Tuesday, refried beans, chopped lettuce
Wednesday: No in-person class.
Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, glazed carrots, fresh broccoli, grilled cheese sandwich, chocolate chip cookie
Friday: Pepperoni pizza, fresh leafy green salad, seasoned corn
