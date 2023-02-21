Cleveland State Community College recently recognized students from McMinn and Meigs counties for academic achievement during the fall 2022 semester.
Whether they were enrolled in coursework at one of the college’s three campuses or online, the college identifies the top students each term based on the following criteria.
Students achieving a 4.0 GPA are placed on the President’s List, Cleveland State’s highest academic honor.
Those students maintaining a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA are placed on the Dean’s List. Those students achieving a 3.0 to 3.49 GPA are placed on the Honor’s List.
To qualify for any of these awards, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours of college-level courses during the term.
MCMINN COUNTY
President’s List:
Eli Arwood, Lucas R. Atkins, Meadow B. Atkins, Joshua A. Baez, Travis M. Baldwin, Angela M. Barker, Connor J. Bates, Kaylee L. Brady, Hannah E. Brown, Steven C. Bush, Graydon L. Colbaugh, Lucy R. Davis, Raffaele Di Giorgio, Barry Earps, Cerithea D. Eller, Joe M. Elliott, Aaron Erman, Kailey M. Finney, Ricky A. Freeman, Hannah E. Guffey, Melissa R. Harris, Hannah F. Henry, Christopher L. Hitson, Novalee Huddleston, Madison A. Hughes, Atazia L. Jones, Jacob D. Martin, Caleb S. McDonald, Taryn M. Mcgill, Jamin A. Miller, Savannah G. Miller, Jeffrey C. Monroe, Kenley R. Morgan, Kelly D. Moser, Ryan Payne, Reagan M. Peterson, Adam L. Price, Jordan L. Rush-Cherry, Tyler J. Sherwood, Hunter L. South, Jase G. Spicer, Candise M. Tate, Leslie Traucht, Reagan L. Wade, Samara E. Ward, Caley A. West, Kaitlyn M. Wilkins, Clint C. Wilson, and Serena Yoder
Dean’s List:
Ana P. Alfonso Gonzalez, Hannah F. Aly, Bryan A. Andrew, Paige L. Angelo, Caleb W. Arden, Aubrey E. Barham, Sarah W. Blair, Hanna D. Bredwell, Carralee R. Bright, Scott B. Cargine, Chandler P. Case, Katherine G. Dodson, Christopher Donaldson, Ashley Y. Fernandez, Dillen J. Fields, Melissa A. Geren, Ian Gripp, Cora J. Halcomb, Bradley R. Hensley, Bryson W. Johnson, Molly E. King, Ivan P. Leger, Bryleigh C. Lovingood, Talena R. Lunsford, Ocean B. Manning, Emily T. Martin, Abigail G. Merendino, Trinity E. Nichols, Lauren A. Patterson, Brooke A. Potter, Belicia J. Sanchez, Alyssa D. Schmidt, Jackson L. Shaver, Aaryn E. Simbeck, Aizik E. Sinitsky, Laura B. Smith, Jasper A. Staton, Ruben L. Toro, Samuel J. Vicars, Gracious H. Ward, Jacqez L. Watson, and Alexis K. Westbrook
Honor’s List:
Joshua E. Arnold, Elora M. Battaglia-Harris, Savannah G. Boggess, William C. Bredwell, Jacob L. Brown, Jesse M. Burns, Logan H. Carroll, Samantha J. Chapman, Michael D. Clancy, Kendall K. Coffey, Kayley L. Deal, Lindy S. Dixon, Kaylan Duffy, Shawn M. Emery, Houston D. Evans, Audrey I. Firestone, Nikita V. Gabel, Cole G. Giles, Samuel W. Guffey, Alexia C. Hafley, Madisen T. Hancock, Michael M. Harrison, Brant L. Helms, Nora H. Jones, Abby J. Jordan, Tierney E. Kelso, Andrew M. Koob, Carra Lowers-Revels, Luke H. Morris, James Morton, Stella M. Murray, Kaden L. Newbert, Jathan U. Owens, Noah A. Palmer, Thomas B. Pearson, William C. Prince, Dylan C. Pritchett, Gillian K. Roberts, Karen P. Rowland, Alivia Salinas, Jada A. Sharp, Daemien K. Snook, Rileigh L. Stephens, Leslie D. Stevens, Alexis H. Taylor, Margaret A. Thompson, Myra I. Thurman, Devon Turner, Micah C. Underdown, Tyler A. Walsh, and Davis Willhoit
MEIGS COUNTY
President’s List:
Alison C. Bennett, Jadyn E. Dauphinais, Braylee N. Hart, Kaitlyn M. Lawson, Alisha B. Paxton, Glendon T. Peaden, Emilee F. Perry, Dalton J. Purgason, Joshua T. Sherrill, Ansley R. Wade, Elijah C. Waldroup, Joshua S. Wiedmann, and Aaron L. Zipperer
Dean’s List:
Brandie D. Davis, Nathaniel Myers, Patience Z. Roper, Tanner M. Serig, Kaylea M. Tholin, Gracie Thurman, and Britney N. West
Honor’s List:
Emelia C. Adams, Michelle L. Anderson, Caleb J. Elder, Kadynce S. Erickson, Brandy M. Granger, Lani T. Greene, Emily D. Henry, Connor W. Mason, Lizbeth A. Pantoja, and Josh C. Tomlinson
Students are currently enrolled online and on-campus through the CSCC main campus in Cleveland, as well as CSCC’s McMinn Higher Education Center in Athens and the Monroe County Center in Vonore.
